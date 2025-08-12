Tilaknagar Industries standalone net profit rises 119.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.69% to Rs 409.14 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 119.31% to Rs 88.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.409.14313.0622.9315.9695.3447.6788.4740.3488.4740.34

