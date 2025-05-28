Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.03% to Rs 11.75 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.03% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.25% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.37% to Rs 22.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.7518.96 -38 22.9025.55 -10 OPM %0.85-0.63 --0.87-1.37 - PBDT0.100.06 67 0.281.16 -76 PBT0.090.05 80 0.261.13 -77 NP0.280.12 133 1.131.86 -39

