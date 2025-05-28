Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.03% to Rs 11.75 croreNet profit of Raideep Industries rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.03% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.25% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.37% to Rs 22.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
