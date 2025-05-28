Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2502.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 87.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2502.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2127.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9389.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7212.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 358.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

