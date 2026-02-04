Time Technoplast rises after subsidiary inks exclusive pact with Bulgarian battery maker Monbat

Time Technoplast added 1.31% to Rs 185.45 after the company's subsidiary PowerBuild Batteries announced a business collaboration and exclusive distribution agreement with Monbat AD, a leading European battery manufacturer based in Bulgaria.

PowerBuild Batteries is a leading Indian manufacturer of industrial and stationary lead-acid batteries. It serves diverse sectors including renewable energy, railways, UPS, invertors and power.

Monbat AD, which is listed on Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia and is a part of the Prista Oil Group, has six decades of experience in manufacturing and recycling lead-acid, advanced VRLA, and lithium-ion batteries across facilities in Europe and Africa. Monbat serves global customers in automotive, data centre, UPS, telecom, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure sectors.

Under this arrangement, PowerBuild will exclusively distribute maintenance-free, advanced valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) stationary and reserve power battery solutions from Monbat in India, catering to the rapidly expanding requirements of data centres, IT infrastructure, BFSI institutions, and other mission-critical industrial applications. India is witnessing a structural expansion in digital infrastructure also driven by the latest Union Budget announcement to promote localization of data centres in India, accelerating capacity creation and long-term investments in this sector. Current data centre capacity of 1.2-1.5 GW is expected to expand by an additional 3.0-3.5 GW over the next 7-10 years. This growth is supported by cumulative investments of 2.3-2.5 lakh crore. Alongside data centres, the BFSI sectors expanding digital and disaster recovery infrastructure continues to generate sustained demand for high-reliability reserve power systems.

Based on the above, Time Technoplasts internal estimates project, these segments together can create a market opportunity for advanced VRLA batteries of approximately Rs 3,500-4,000 crore over the next decade. Through this collaboration, PowerBuild gains access to Monbats complete portfolio of Eurobat- compliant, high-reliability batteries engineered for mission-critical environments, including hyperscale and colocation data centres, financial data rooms, and disaster recovery facilities. PowerBuild will also provide pan-India technical support, including installation, commissioning and after-sales service. Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.