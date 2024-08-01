Timex Group India standalone net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 108.67 croreNet profit of Timex Group India declined 42.82% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 108.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.67106.29 2 OPM %3.906.89 -PBDT4.106.56 -38 PBT3.255.67 -43 NP2.434.25 -43
