JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2024 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 11.56% to Rs 1444.52 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 108.75% to Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 1444.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1633.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1444.521633.31 -12 OPM %12.7810.26 -PBDT257.70158.53 63 PBT210.81111.51 89 NP156.3174.88 109

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

