Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 129.03 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 25.42% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 129.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.03% to Rs 48.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 505.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

129.03109.85505.35363.0313.5920.3915.0717.2519.2221.7574.1559.1116.3819.8664.4552.6911.6815.6648.3640.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News