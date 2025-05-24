Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 129.03 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 25.42% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 129.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.03% to Rs 48.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 505.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
