Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 129.03 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 25.42% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 129.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.03% to Rs 48.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 505.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales129.03109.85 17 505.35363.03 39 OPM %13.5920.39 -15.0717.25 - PBDT19.2221.75 -12 74.1559.11 25 PBT16.3819.86 -18 64.4552.69 22 NP11.6815.66 -25 48.3640.29 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Birla Precision Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 212.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Mihika Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story