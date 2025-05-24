Birla Precision Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 54.17 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies reported to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 54.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.96% to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 213.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

54.1760.91213.57225.5411.565.898.5710.985.333.2415.0423.284.461.758.4516.793.67-1.435.859.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News