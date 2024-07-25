Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1775.76% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1775.76% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.380.66 1776 OPM %-54.20-271.21 -PBDT-6.56-1.65 -298 PBT-6.76-1.83 -269 NP-6.76-1.83 -269

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer is out; suspense and drama continues

Parliament LIVE: There's undeclared emergency in country, says Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; broader indices continue to struggle

Congress govt in Telangana presents Rs 2.91 tn Budget; major announcements

WATCH: Haryana doctors go on strike, govt hospital services hit. Updates

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story