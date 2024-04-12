Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Tips Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 470, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 181.84% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% jump in NIFTY and a 9.86% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 470, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 22575.25. The Sensex is at 74416.18, down 0.83%. Tips Industries Ltd has gained around 9.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1911.35, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86573 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

