Tips Music Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2026.

Tips Music Ltd surged 7.20% to Rs 557.55 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6992 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd soared 5.33% to Rs 445. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3229 shares in the past one month. Ganesh Housing Ltd spiked 4.69% to Rs 785.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1672 shares in the past one month. Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 3.79% to Rs 686.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.31 lakh shares in the past one month.