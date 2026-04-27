Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 675.85, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.05% slide in NIFTY and a 5.53% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 675.85, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24072.7. The Sensex is at 77245.29, up 0.76%. Tips Music Ltd has gained around 36.89% in last one month.