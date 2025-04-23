Shriram Properties jumps after acquiring 5-acre land parcel with GDV between Rs 200 -250 cr

Shriram Properties (SPL) rallied 5.72% to Rs 84.86 after the company acquired a prime approximately 5 acre land parcel nestled in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru to develop residential complex over the next three years.

The company plans to develop a premium residential complex with row houses / villas on this project land over the next three years. With gross development value (GDV) of Rs 200 - 250 crore, the company is targeting to launch the project during H2-FY26.

This strategic acquisition is a significant step in SPLs ongoing growth journey, further strengthening its robust project pipeline and reinforcing its commitment to driving sustained momentum.

Gopalakrishnan J, CEO of Shriram Properties said, This strategic investment is well aligned with our objective of strengthening the Shriram brand's footprint in North Bengaluru, a region demonstrating sustained and robust growth potential. We are pursuing an ambitious trajectory, focused on building a strong pipeline of projects to accelerate expansion, and the current acquisition serves as a key milestone in this journey.

We shall endeavour to position and launch this project as a landmark villa / row-house development during H2-FY26. This project reinforces our dedication towards creating sustainable and vibrant communities and also marks a significant step in our ongoing journey to redefine urban living experiences.

Shriram Properties (SPL) is one of South India's leading residential real estate developer, focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 29.8% to Rs 12.97 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.48 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 45.2% YoY to Rs 121.19 crore in Q3 FY25.

