Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 52.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.88% to Rs 27.43 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam rose 52.94% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.53% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 103.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

27.4324.30103.99101.657.738.688.659.131.211.074.774.900.710.492.762.640.520.342.101.90

