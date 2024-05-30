Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 52.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 52.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.88% to Rs 27.43 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam rose 52.94% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.53% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 103.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.4324.30 13 103.99101.65 2 OPM %7.738.68 -8.659.13 - PBDT1.211.07 13 4.774.90 -3 PBT0.710.49 45 2.762.64 5 NP0.520.34 53 2.101.90 11

