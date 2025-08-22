Titagarh Rail Systems receives LoI from GRSE

For construction of two research vesselsTitagarh Rail Systems has secured a letter of intent from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for Ship Construction of 02 (two) Vessels. The Vessels will be built for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers intended for use by Geological Survey of India. The Ships are research vessels for use in Coastal Exploration. The main activities of the vessels shall include:
Offshore geological mapping
Mineral Exploration, including dredging
Ocean Environment monitoring and research
Shipboard data processing and sample analyses in modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories
The order is valued at Rs 445 crore, plus Rs 22.25 crore towards GST, aggregating to a total order value of Rs 467.25 crore. The vessels will be built under the classification regulations of Indian Register of Shipping.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app