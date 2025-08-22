Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh Rail Systems receives LoI from GRSE

Titagarh Rail Systems receives LoI from GRSE

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For construction of two research vessels

Titagarh Rail Systems has secured a letter of intent from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for Ship Construction of 02 (two) Vessels. The Vessels will be built for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers intended for use by Geological Survey of India. The Ships are research vessels for use in Coastal Exploration. The main activities of the vessels shall include:

Offshore geological mapping
Mineral Exploration, including dredging
Ocean Environment monitoring and research
Shipboard data processing and sample analyses in modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories

The order is valued at Rs 445 crore, plus Rs 22.25 crore towards GST, aggregating to a total order value of Rs 467.25 crore. The vessels will be built under the classification regulations of Indian Register of Shipping.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening; Powell's speech at Jackson Hole remains in focus

Wall Street Slips as Investors Await Powell's Jackson Hole Speech, Global Markets Mixed

Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

Stocks in Focus: GMR Airports, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, Hikal

RBI seeks public feedback on 4% inflation targeting regime

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story