Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 30.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 176.47% to Rs 2.82 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities rose 30.14% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 176.47% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2.821.0227.6654.900.780.570.770.552.852.19

