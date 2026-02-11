Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tokyo Plast International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tokyo Plast International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

N K Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Laxmi Dental Ltd and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2026.

N K Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Laxmi Dental Ltd and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2026.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd crashed 14.27% to Rs 101.5 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 530 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd lost 11.71% to Rs 60.04. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 285 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd tumbled 10.38% to Rs 5.44. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6831 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Dental Ltd fell 9.29% to Rs 205.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22827 shares in the past one month.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd corrected 8.99% to Rs 87.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39959 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

P N Gadgil Jewellers achieves Foundation Day celebration sales of Rs 365 cr

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RBI issues draft Directions for exemption from registration to eligible NBFCs not availing public funds and not having customer interface

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.92 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.66 mbpd last year

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story