Tokyo Plast International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Laxmi Dental Ltd and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2026.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd crashed 14.27% to Rs 101.5 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 530 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd lost 11.71% to Rs 60.04. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 285 shares in the past one month. Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd tumbled 10.38% to Rs 5.44. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6831 shares in the past one month. Laxmi Dental Ltd fell 9.29% to Rs 205.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22827 shares in the past one month.