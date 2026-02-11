P N Gadgil Jewellers achieves Foundation Day celebration sales of Rs 365 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers celebrated its Foundation Day with a Foundation Day sales offering from 7th to 9th February 2026.

The total sales during the period amounted to Rs 365 crore, with healthy contribution across all the categories.

The Gold segment emerged as the leading contributor, recording sales of Rs 336 crore with volumes of 203 kg. This was followed by healthy trac on in the silver category, which recorded sales of Rs 7.4 crore with volumes of 274 kg, while the diamond category reported sales of Rs 7.9 crore. The Other segment contributed Rs 13.7 crore during the period.