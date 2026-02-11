India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.92 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.66 mbpd last year

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
The US Energy Information Administration of EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by around 0.3 million b/d in next two years. It sees Indias consumption at 5.92 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and at 6.26 mbpd in 2027. This shows an impressive rise compared to 5.66 mbpd in 2025. Indias liquid fuel output is seen at 1.01 mbpd in 2025 and is expected to rise to 1.06 mbpd this year and to 1.09 mbpd next year.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

