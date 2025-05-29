Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Sales decline 19.75% to Rs 69.53 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres rose 32.57% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.75% to Rs 69.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.71% to Rs 38.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 292.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales69.5386.64 -20 292.45227.22 29 OPM %19.5216.00 -19.0720.36 - PBDT13.9311.48 21 52.4936.27 45 PBT13.009.66 35 49.3532.90 50 NP9.287.00 33 38.6826.01 49

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

