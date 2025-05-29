Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.75% to Rs 69.53 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres rose 32.57% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.75% to Rs 69.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.71% to Rs 38.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 292.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

