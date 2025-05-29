Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 1339.06 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 22.51% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 1339.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1034.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.44% to Rs 94.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.92% to Rs 5095.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3922.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1339.061034.185095.783922.313.652.793.372.8545.7220.70169.4360.5737.2313.56138.7435.5625.6920.9794.8239.11

