Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 1339.06 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 22.51% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 1339.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1034.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.44% to Rs 94.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.92% to Rs 5095.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3922.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1339.061034.18 29 5095.783922.31 30 OPM %3.652.79 -3.372.85 - PBDT45.7220.70 121 169.4360.57 180 PBT37.2313.56 175 138.7435.56 290 NP25.6920.97 23 94.8239.11 142

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

