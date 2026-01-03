Torrent Pharma credit rating unchanged as India Ratings reaffirms AA+

Agency also assigns top-grade A1+ rating to proposed commercial paper programme.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said India Ratings and Research has reaffirmed the credit rating of the companys existing banking facilities, issuer rating and non-convertible debentures at IND AA+ with a stable outlook.

The rating agency has also assigned a short-term rating of IND A1+ to Torrent Pharma's proposed commercial paper programme, indicating a strong degree of safety with respect to timely servicing of financial obligations.

The company's securities transfer and stakeholders relationship committee will meet on 5 January 2026 to consider the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures through a private placement, within the borrowing limits already approved by the board in July 2025.

Torrent Pharma is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 7th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastro Intestinal (GI), Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cosmo-Dermatology. It is a specialty-focused company with ~76% of its revenues in India from chronic & sub-chronic therapies. It has presence in 50+ countries and is ranked No. 1 amongst the Indian pharma companies in Brazil and Germany. Torrent has 8 manufacturing facilities, of which 5 are USFDA approved. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 30.46% to Rs 591 crore while net sales rose 14.66% to Rs 3246 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.