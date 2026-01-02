Adani Enterprises set to launch Rs 1,000 cr public issue of NCDs

On 06 January 2026

Adani Enterprises has announced the launch of its third public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures, offering effective yield of up to 8.90% p.a.

This third NCD issuance marks another step in our journey to broaden access to India's capital markets and give retail investors a stake in long-term infrastructure growth. The strong response to our previous offerings reinforces trust in our strategy and financial discipline, and we aim to build on that momentum, said Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group.As the incubator for India's next wave of infrastructure, from airports and roads to data centers and green hydrogen, AEL remains focused on creating businesses that will power India's economic transformation, he added.

AEL's second NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 crore, launched in July last year, was fully subscribed in 3 hours on the first day. AEL is the only private corporate (outside of NBFCs) offering a listed debt product for retail investors, thereby creating a rare opportunity for individual and non-institutional investors to participate in India's infrastructure growth story. With the recent rate cuts and a softer interest rate cycle, the AEL NCD issue comes at an opportune time for investors seeking stable, fixed-income avenues. Offering competitive yields compared to similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposits, this public issue presents a valuable proposition for the investors.