Dixon subsidiaries receives MeitY approval under ECMS

For manufacturing of Camera Module Sub-assembly and Optical Transceiver-SFP

Dixon Technologies (India)'s Subsidiaries, Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) and Dixon Electroconnect have been granted approval by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) on 2 January 2026, for manufacturing of Camera Module Sub-assembly and Optical Transceiver-SFP, respectively.

Commenting on this milestone, Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, said, We are pleased to receive approvals from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) for our Subsidiaries. The planned manufacturing of Camera Module Sub-assembly and Optical Transceiver-SFP marks an important step in strengthening our electronics component manufacturing capabilities in India. This initiative will contribute to generating more employment opportunities, deepen value addition and support the Government of India's vision of building a robust and self-reliant electronics manufacturing ecosystem. We believe these approvals will enhance our competitiveness and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.