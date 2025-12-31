Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Orient Technologies Ltd, California Software Company Ltd and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2025.

Jindal Photo Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 1808 at 09:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 924 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup soared 18.64% to Rs 4.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1667 shares in the past one month. Orient Technologies Ltd spiked 17.13% to Rs 461.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month. California Software Company Ltd gained 16.82% to Rs 16.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4150 shares in the past one month.