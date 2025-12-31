Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 170.25 cr

From Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Shakti Pumps (India) has received new work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 4,840 Stand-alone Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 4,840 pumps is around Rs. 170.25 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days.

