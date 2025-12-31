Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 170.25 cr

Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 170.25 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
From Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Shakti Pumps (India) has received new work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 4,840 Stand-alone Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 4,840 pumps is around Rs. 170.25 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

