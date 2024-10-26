Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 2831.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 17.36% to Rs 453.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 386.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 2831.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2628.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2831.002628.0033.1731.39859.00760.00661.00559.00453.00386.00

