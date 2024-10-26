Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 2831.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 17.36% to Rs 453.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 386.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 2831.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2628.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2831.002628.00 8 OPM %33.1731.39 -PBDT859.00760.00 13 PBT661.00559.00 18 NP453.00386.00 17

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

