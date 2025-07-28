Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 19.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 3128.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 19.91% to Rs 548.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 457.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 3128.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2815.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3128.002815.0032.9932.11939.00853.00738.00656.00548.00457.00

