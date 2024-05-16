Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd gains for fifth session

REC Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 540.75, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 306.27% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 540.75, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. REC Ltd has risen around 26.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21186, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 264.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 541.3, up 2.08% on the day. REC Ltd is up 306.27% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

