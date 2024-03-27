Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2574, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.72% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% jump in NIFTY and a 58.98% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2574, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 1.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18809.45, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80685 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2584.4, up 0.16% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 66.72% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% jump in NIFTY and a 58.98% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 74.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

