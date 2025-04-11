Clean energy sector sees record annual capacity addition, Total installed renewable capacity spikes around 11% in FY25

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has reported robust progress in Indias clean energy sector for the Financial Year 202425. With a record annual capacity addition of 29.52 GW, the total installed renewable energy (RE) capacity in the country has reached 220.10 GW as of 31st March 2025, up from 198.75 GW in the previous fiscal. This marks a gain of 10.74%. This performance reflects India's steady advancement towards the target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030. Solar energy contributed the most to the years capacity expansion, with 23.83 GW added in FY 202425, a significant increase over the 15.03 GW added in the previous year. The total installed solar capacity now stands at 105.65 GW. This includes 81.01 GW from ground-mounted installations, 17.02 GW from rooftop solar, 2.87 GW from solar components of hybrid projects, and 4.74 GW from off-grid systems. The growth demonstrates continued uptake of solar energy across utility-scale and distributed categories.

