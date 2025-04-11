Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 April 2025.

Gravita India Ltd soared 11.71% to Rs 1778.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17059 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd surged 11.56% to Rs 1525. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6691 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd spiked 10.82% to Rs 464.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82841 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd jumped 10.08% to Rs 115.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 2654.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11444 shares in the past one month.

