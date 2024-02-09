Torrent Power Ltd Falls 4.79%

Torrent Power Ltd has added 12.17% over last one month compared to 15.62% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX

Torrent Power Ltd lost 4.79% today to trade at Rs 1144.95. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is down 0.5% to quote at 575.89. The index is up 15.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd decreased 4.77% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd lost 4.56% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 106.94 % over last one year compared to the 17.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Torrent Power Ltd has added 12.17% over last one month compared to 15.62% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6104 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29650 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1214.8 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 441.6 on 08 Feb 2023.

