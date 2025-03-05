Torrent Power Ltd soars 1.23%, up for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1292.45, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 23.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1292.45, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Torrent Power Ltd has dropped around 5.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1301.6, up 1.56% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is up 11.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 23.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 28.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News