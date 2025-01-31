Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Total government receipts stand at Rs 23.18 lakh crore in first nine months of FY25

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Indias fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the current fiscal year stood at Rs 9.14 lakh crore, or 56.7% on the annual estimates, data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Friday, according to media reports. The fiscal deficit widened from 55% in the comparable year- earlier period. Total receipts for the period stood at Rs 23.18 lakh crore, while overall government expenditure in April to December was at Rs 32.32 lakh crore.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

