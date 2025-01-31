Total government receipts stand at Rs 23.18 lakh crore in first nine months of FY25

Indias fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the current fiscal year stood at Rs 9.14 lakh crore, or 56.7% on the annual estimates, data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Friday, according to media reports. The fiscal deficit widened from 55% in the comparable year- earlier period. Total receipts for the period stood at Rs 23.18 lakh crore, while overall government expenditure in April to December was at Rs 32.32 lakh crore.

