Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 10.81% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.57% to Rs 1037.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1839.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1037.801839.253.371.6022.3121.0520.6319.7016.1014.53

