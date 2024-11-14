Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 43.57% to Rs 1037.80 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 10.81% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.57% to Rs 1037.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1839.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1037.801839.25 -44 OPM %3.371.60 -PBDT22.3121.05 6 PBT20.6319.70 5 NP16.1014.53 11

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

