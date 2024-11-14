Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 16.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 58.05 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 16.43% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 58.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58.0554.65 6 OPM %15.8013.89 -PBDT8.106.47 25 PBT5.924.81 23 NP4.183.59 16

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

