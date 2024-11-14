Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 16.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 58.05 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 16.43% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 58.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.58.0554.6515.8013.898.106.475.924.814.183.59

