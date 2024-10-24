Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 36.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 64.58 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 36.43% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 64.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.64.5856.6090.0188.6932.5124.0432.2823.7525.5818.75

