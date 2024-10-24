Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 28.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.72% to Rs 351.06 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries declined 28.48% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.72% to Rs 351.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 279.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.351.06279.247.8311.3425.8729.0415.2621.2410.9515.31

