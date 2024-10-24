Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 28.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.72% to Rs 351.06 croreNet profit of Apcotex Industries declined 28.48% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.72% to Rs 351.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 279.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales351.06279.24 26 OPM %7.8311.34 -PBDT25.8729.04 -11 PBT15.2621.24 -28 NP10.9515.31 -28
