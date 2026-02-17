Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 96.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 96.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 527.34 crore

Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India rose 96.85% to Rs 45.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 527.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 413.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales527.34413.03 28 OPM %75.7474.85 -PBDT69.8740.85 71 PBT62.3133.89 84 NP45.6923.21 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashapura Intimates Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story