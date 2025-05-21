Transchem standalone net profit declines 41.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 490.24% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Transchem declined 41.60% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 490.24% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.52% to Rs 5.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 541.46% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.420.412.630.41-19.83-109.76-55.13-424.391.081.717.085.661.081.717.075.650.731.255.234.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News