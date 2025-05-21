Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transchem standalone net profit declines 41.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Transchem standalone net profit declines 41.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 490.24% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Transchem declined 41.60% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 490.24% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.52% to Rs 5.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 541.46% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.420.41 490 2.630.41 541 OPM %-19.83-109.76 --55.13-424.39 - PBDT1.081.71 -37 7.085.66 25 PBT1.081.71 -37 7.075.65 25 NP0.731.25 -42 5.234.20 25

