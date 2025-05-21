Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 4.24 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1175.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 229.02% to Rs 19.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.245.42 -22 19.055.79 229 OPM %2.120.92 -5.670.69 - PBDT0.100.05 100 1.260.10 1160 PBT0.100.05 100 1.260.10 1160 NP0.070.04 75 1.020.08 1175

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 79.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 85.58% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story