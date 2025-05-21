Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 79.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 1000.34 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare reported to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 1000.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 973.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4059.83% to Rs 5377.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 4138.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3698.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

