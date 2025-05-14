Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panther Industrial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panther Industrial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Panther Industrial Products reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 87.29% in the March 2025 quarter

V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 32.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 118.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story