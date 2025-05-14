Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 87.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 932.40 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 87.29% to Rs 65.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 932.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1142.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.27% to Rs 169.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 3787.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3170.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

932.401142.523787.193170.9612.397.278.556.91114.1277.03314.28219.2893.3761.19239.22167.7965.4434.94169.87107.33

