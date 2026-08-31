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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers (India) rises after securing large order from MEIL

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) rises after securing large order from MEIL

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Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Transformers and Rectifiers (India) advanced 3.54% to Rs 314.35 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) for manufacturing transformers and related works.

The order is classified as a large order, with a value between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore, excluding GST, as per the company's policy.

The order is scheduled for delivery within 35 months. The company clarified that the order was received in the normal course of business and does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.66% to Rs 61.52 crore despite an 8.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 572.34 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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