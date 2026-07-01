Transformers & Rectifiers (India) rises after bagging ultra mega order from PGCIL

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) rose 1.31% to Rs 355.90 after the company received an ultra-mega order from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the manufacturing of transformers of various ratings, along with all associated works.

The company classified the contract as an Ultra Mega Order, which, as per its project classification, refers to orders valued at Rs 1,000 crore and above (excluding GST). However, the exact contract value has not been disclosed.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over the next 30 months, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the NOAs.

The company said it remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as one of the country's leading transformer manufacturers over time. The company further clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in PGCIL, and the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. The companys consolidated net profit declined 5.2% to Rs 89.28 crore despite a 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 782.67 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.