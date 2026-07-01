Jindal Steel Ltd has lost 14.57% over last one month compared to 9.59% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.07% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel Ltd fell 2.47% today to trade at Rs 1033.5. The BSE Metal index is down 0.71% to quote at 39912.95. The index is down 9.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 1.47% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 25.55 % over last one year compared to the 8.55% fall in benchmark SENSEX.