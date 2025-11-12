Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 65.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.96% to Rs 18.89 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 65.19% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.96% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.8912.3523.248.919.896.639.015.706.363.85

