Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 14.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast declined 14.94% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.2114.3321.3126.873.274.223.123.872.963.48

